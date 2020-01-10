Staff at Sainsbury's in Bamber Bridge and Morecambe have raised thousands for North West Blood Bikes

Staff and customers at a supermarket have raised more than £27,000 to keep a vital blood courier service running.

Bosses at Sainsbury’s, in Bamber Bridge and Morecambe, chose North West Blood Bikes as its charity of the year, and through a variety of fund-raising events and collections, have raised £27,173.

Simon Hanson, chairman, said: “Sainsbury’s took the decision to make us their charity of the year and from their efforts will enable us to purchase another new bike and run it for a year.

“We are a charity that provides a free out of normal working hours courier service for the transportation of urgent and emergency items, eg blood, platelets, samples, donor breast milk, patient notes, theatre equipment, for the benefit of the publicly funded emergency services and the patients being treated by them, within the NHS Hospitals.

“We provide this free service 365 days a year in all weathers, throughout the night and 24 hours per day at weekends and Bank Holidays, enabling hospital funding to be better spent on patient care.”

To donate or volunteer visit www.nwbb-lancs.org