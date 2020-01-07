Social enterprise is sowing new seeds to help women in Morecambe

Social enterprise The Growing Club CIC is offering a fully-funded six-week skills training course for women in the Morecambe area.

The course is funded by the European Union’s Social Fund and looks to benefit women who are searching for a job, further education or self-employment and who fit into any of these categories: are in low-paid work; in receipt of benefits; suffer long-term ill-health; lone parents; a carer or leaving a domestic violence situation.

Training sessions are run in small and supportive group settings, covering confidence building, maximising existing skills, support systems, problems solving and planning for future opportunities.

Founding director of The Growing Club, Jane Binnion, said: “We have just finished the first course which ran at the Women and Enterprise Hub in Lancaster, and the results amazed even us, with women saying it is life-changing and everyone feeling much more confident and focused on their future. It is fantastic what just 15 hours of good attention in small groups can achieve.”

The Growing Club CIC is a not-for-profit organisation, which helps women to set up and grow sustainable businesses and has worked with more than 300 women in the north west so far.

The next course is held at Stanley’s Community Centre, 78-83 Stanley Road, Heysham, Morecambe, from Wednesday January 15, 10am-12.30pm.

The spring course begins on February 18 at the Women and Enterprise Hub, White Cross Business Park, Lancaster. For all enquiries, please contact Jane or Lisa on 01524 383846, text 07892 712417 or email admin@thegrowingclub.co.uk