Slyne pub to create up to 15 jobs with major refurbishment

A Slyne pub is set to undergo a six-figure refurbishment, creating up to 15 new jobs in the process.

The Cross Keys, formerly the Keys, on Main Road, is under refurbishment and will reopen this Saturday, September 7, where it will become the perfect place for everything from a quick bite to eat at lunchtime, through to a glass of fizz at the end of the week.

Undergoing a complete refurbishment to create a quintessentially British, traditional, cosy country pub, the new surroundings will create a home from home setting, thanks to friendly staff, beautifully decorated interiors, good pub food and expertly chosen drinks ranges.

Tom Garlick, general manager at the Cross Keys, said: “The Cross Keys is part of a collection of characterful Chef & Brewer local country pubs. The venue offers a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere whatever the occasion, so we want to provide our guests with even better surroundings to enjoy our fantastic take on classic British food and a carefully curated choice of fine wines and award winning cask ales.

“Our well established, friendly and caring team are thoroughly excited to have been welcomed to the Chef and Brewer family back in January and we have eagerly waited alongside many regular guests for the investment to launch.

“We are all watching excitedly as the refurbishment takes shape, enhancing the pub’s character and charm. The team and I look forward to welcoming guests new and returning to the revamped venue when it officially opens on Saturday September 7.”