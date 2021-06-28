Show your support for independent businesses in Lancaster this weekend

Local people are encouraged to visit the city centre to support their favourite independent retailer over the weekend.

Many retailers will be running special promotions or extending their opening hours to make it even easier to show your support.

Check out LoveLancasterBID on Facebook for details of some of the offers or watch the social media feeds of your favourite independents to see if they are involved.

Scan the QR code in the window of the old Topshop on Penny Street in Lancaster where you can also see all the prizes on display for in the ‘Win A Window’ promotion.

As further incentive to come into the city centre, Lancaster BID is offering one lucky person the chance to win over £1,000 worth of prizes in the ‘Win A Window’ promotion.

To enter you just need to visit the city centre by Sunday July 4 and scan the QR code in the window of the old Topshop on Penny Street where you can also see all the prizes on display.

Prizes have all been kindly donated by independent businesses across the city centre and include a single bed, high chair, jewellery, Farrow & Ball paint, a bouquet of flowers, numerous vouchers and more. The lucky winner is sure to be delighted with the large selection on offer.

Tom Fyson, Operations Manager at Lancaster BID, said: ‘With over 60% of businesses independent, Lancaster certainly offers a special and unique shopping experience. The offers and prize draw this weekend give that extra incentive to venture out to support all your favourite independents or discover somewhere new. Come and help celebrate UK Independents Day in Lancaster this weekend.”

Make sure you venture into Lancaster city centre this weekend and show your support for Independent businesses.