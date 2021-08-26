Settle sales valuer feels 'privileged' to join estate agency group

Andrew Wilson, who grew up in Settle on his family’s farm, joins from another local estate agent and first started working in the industry eight years ago.

Tom Galloway, who heads up the Settle office, said: “We sell every type of property from smart apartments through to country homes and farmhouses, across a wide catchment area spanning the Ribble Valley, Yorkshire’s Three Peaks district and Kirkby Lonsdale. Andrew has the right experience, industry qualifications and approach to customer service, as well as excellent local knowledge, and he is a welcome addition to our team.”

Andrew said: “I was keen to join Dacres which is a market leading firm with a great reputation across North and West Yorkshire. It’s a varied and busy role and the property market is extremely active at the moment. I’m really looking forward to working with Tom, senior sales negotiator, Mel, and Ian, who provides mortgage advice, and feel very privileged to be helping people bring their homes to the market.”

Andrew Wilson is looking forward to working with the Settle team

Andrew has NAEA and ARLA Propertymark qualifications in residential property, residential lettings and property management.

Tom added: “At this time of year there tends be a slowdown in market valuations as people go on holiday, but we have been very busy in August and Andrew’s appointment allows us to carry out even more valuations for people living in Settle and the surrounding areas of Giggleswick, Langcliffe, Austwick, Hellifield, Clapham, Ingleton and Bentham.