Set a date for live music, art, DJs, food and drink and kids’ events at Lancaster’s Kanteena

It’s all go at Kanteena over the next few weeks, with plenty of live music, art, DJ, and food and drink events scheduled to take place through February and March.

Kids will be well catered for during February half term too, with soft play, a bouncy castle, Nerf shooting range, and magic and disco sessions taking place between February 18 and 21.

Skeltr

Entry is £5 a day or £10 for three days.

On the music side of things, this Friday - February 14 - Ponyland are inviting you to “saddle up” for a Valentine’s Day night of energetic live samba reggae, afrobeat, jazz and drum and bass, at the Brewery Lane venue.

The Newcastle and Cumbria based eight-piece bring a plethora of good vibes, animalistic behaviour and grooves that will make your legs move uncontrollably.

The band’s guitarist Jordie, who writes all the songs starting with the drum rhythms, said: “At a typical gig, the performers are on the stage and there’s a barrier between them and the crowd, our aim is to break down that proverbial fourth wall.

“If you think of a drum circle, everyone who’s there is part of it. I’ll be happy if the people who come to our gigs feel like we’re all taking part in something together.”

Support comes from Murky Buckets and Catch a Fox.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Entry is £7 from www.wegottickets.co.uk.

Starting on February 20, a new Battle of the Bands competition will run every Thursday with the winner getting to play this year’s Highest Point Festival.

The battle is open to all ages. To apply, email joe@kanteena.co.uk.

On March 6, Manchester based electro-funk duo, Skeltr, bring their much anticipated new material to Lancaster for one night only.

Sax man Sam Healey recently gigged with Miles Davis’ bass player Marcus Miller, while drummer Craig Hanson provides insatiable beats and grooves all delivered with a backdrop of pedal controlled synths and deep bass.

Tickets from www.lancasterjazz.com.

March 7 sees the return of Disco Frenzy, with Technics / DMC World Mixing Champion and former Haçienda resident Chad Jackson and Steven Dobson.

It’s all topped off with the “Big Festival of Booze” on March 27 and 28 - featuring quality ales, gins, rums and a double decker cocktail bus - soundtracked by music from Ska Face, Boom Bike Bouree and a selection of DJs.

Check out Kanteena’s Facebook page for more details.