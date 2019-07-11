Prime Minister Theresa May agrees to help progress Eden Project North talks for Morecambe

Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed to help progress talks on bringing the Eden Project to Morecambe.

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris said to Mrs May during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday: “The Eden Project wants to come to the north of England – to Morecambe.

“I would like to have a meeting with the Chancellor and the Prime Minister to talk about putting Eden into Morecambe to make sure it is the jewel in the north-west that it should be.”

The Prime Minister replied: “I was not previously aware that the Eden Project wanted to come to Morecambe. I am happy to arrange suitable conversations for my hon. Friend so that he can make that case.”

Speaking after the question, Mr Morris said: “The Eden Project will be a gamechanger for Morecambe but will not happen without £40m of government funding.

“I am making sure this project is at the forefront of ministers’ minds to ensure we secure that funding.

“I am delighted that the Prime Minister will help me secure the next stage of the talks needed on this vital project.”