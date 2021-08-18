Positive signs that Lancaster hospitality sector is recovering after Covid-19 pandemic

In the last week of July 2021 footfall was actually 3% up based on the same week in 2019, they said.

Lancaster BID chairman Tony Johnson said: “At Lancaster BID we are very proud of how our businesses have adapted and performed over the last 18 months, however I think the sector that seems to have had everything thrown at them is our hospitality sector.

“I am pleased to report though some positive news: talking to the sector it’s clear to see it’s not back to where it was pre Covid-19 but there are some healthy signs.

Looking up Cheapside, Lancaster City Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“We know from feedback that there are a lot of visitors to our wonderful city, some of these are daytrippers but a lot are choosing Lancaster or the surrounding area for their Staycation.

“The hospitality sector tell me there is still a bit of a split with locals- some are enjoying the freedom again but then there are those who are still being cautious, but there is a definite positive buzz around the city.

“People seem to be pre- booking tables in pubs and restaurants more than they did before which restaurants and pubs prefer as they can staff accordingly.

“Live music is back which people are loving, and certainly people are enjoying ordering from the bar again."

Patrick Hall owner of Tipple Cocktail bar, said: “So all things considered I’m very optimistic about the way things are headed. Not back to normal

yet but certainly on the way.”

Tim Tomlinson chair of Pubwatch and publican said: “Heading the right way, but we ask for a little patience as we (the sector) still have isolations and