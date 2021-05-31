Popular Lancaster burrito bar to open new outlet in Morecambe

Goburrito, which first opened in Lancaster in 2012, is expanding into Morecambe.

Goburrito is taking over the former Greenwoods shop on the prom and will hopefully open in the next few weeks.

It is the third venue Goburrito will have - after setting up in Church Street in Lancaster in 2012 and later at Lancaster University.

They style themselves "Lancaster's original burrito bar, bringing the flavours of Mexico to Lancaster with our own special twist! Burritos, nachos, chillies specials, all cooked fresh every day by our specialist chefs!"

Goburritio confirmed the news on social media after photos of signage being put in place on the shop front were shared online.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "I guess the worst kept secret in town is now officially out...!

"We can't wait to get open in sunny Morecambe - we're so excited for you to see our new store and our new look. Proper hope you like it!

"In the middle of this shi**y year we've all endured, we made the decision to double down and further invest in our local community, 'cos there is nowhere better - and now we'll even have a view (some days)!