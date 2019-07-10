Plans to close £2.7m trampoline park in Morecambe due to falling visitor numbers

Plans to close an indoor trampoline park in Morecambe due to a drop in visitor numbers have been recommended for refusal by Lancaster City Council.

The plan submitted by Jump Rush Trampoline Park in Northumberland Street seeks to change the use of the building from a leisure use to a flexible use comprising either a retail use or a leisure use.

Jump Rush opened in 2017.

A supporting statement submitted to the council states that after investing £2.7m in constructing and fitting out the purpose-built trampoline park in 2017,

the business performance is following a downward trend.

It goes on to say that turnover this year is 32 per cent below what it was for the same period last year and visitor numbers are down 28 per cent.

But Lancaster City Council planning officers have recommended the application for refusal, saying that the proposed new scheme “also includes the retention of the finish of the building as constructed, without the works that were approved by the previous consent and were considered necessary to make the development acceptable”.

The planning document states: “The turnover that is being generated is not enough to be able to cover the running costs of the property, high insurance premiums, business rates and service the higher purchase payments for the equipment fitout.

“The business owners do not take a salary from the business and a process of non-domestic rates hardship relief is currently being sought from the Council. “The trampoline park is therefore not profitable long-term and is a resource drain for other investment projects.

“By making better use of the building, the applicant has advised that it can be transformed into a use that is more profitable, thus covering business costs,

which would then free up cash to be invested in other projects.”

However, Lancaster City Council’s Conservation Officer has objected to the proposal, stating: “The proposal will harm the setting and significance of designated heritage assets and this has not been mitigated through appropriate or sensitive design.

“This would be contrary to policy DM32 (The Setting of Designated Heritage Assets) and no clear and convincing justification has been provided for this.”

The application, which is due to be heard at a Lancaster City Council planning and highways committee meeting on July 22, has been recommended for refusal by council planning officers.

Their reason for recommending refusal states: “The proposed change of use to retail is acceptable in principle, given the town centre location.

“It is disappointing that the current leisure use is likely to be lost so soon after its commencement, particularly as the benefits of this use were a large part of the balance in favour of the development, in particular relation to the final design.

“The building would also retain the ability to revert to a leisure use within a 10 year period, although there is no guarantee that this would happen.

“It is considered that a restricted retail use could operate without having a significant impact on the amenities of nearby residential amenity.

“It is unlikely that the proposal would have a detrimental impact on highway safety, although off-site highway works may be required to mitigate the increase in traffic movements, and should be confirmed in the updated response from the Highway Authority, following the additional information that has been provided.

“However, the scheme also includes the retention of the finish of the building as constructed, without the works that were approved by the previous consent and were considered necessary to make the development acceptable.

“The building fails to respond positively to its surroundings, with the appearance of a large industrial building, and does not contribute to local distinctiveness and lacks any architectural merit.

“The quality of the appearance of the building has been significantly diminished from the approved scheme and causes harm to the setting of the nearby designated heritage assets and the character and appearance of the town centre location in general.

“The proposal is therefore contrary to the aims and objectives of the NPPF, in particular relation to design and heritage, Policies DM32 and DM35 of the Development Management DPD and Policies SC1 and DO5 of the Morecambe Area Action Plan DPD. Whilst there is sympathy for the current financial situation of the business, this does not provide sufficient justification for the harm outlined above and to remove the requirement for works that are considered necessary to make the development acceptable in planning terms.”

Jump Rush is owned by JET Ltd, which also owns the nearby Pleasureland amusement arcade, and Soul Bowl bowling alley on Morecambe Promenade.