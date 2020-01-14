Plans go in for ‘sophisticated’ Brittlestar Wine Bar on Morecambe Promenade

Plans for a new wine bar with outdoor seating on Morecambe Promenade have been submitted to Lancaster City Council.

The plans would see a former clothes store near the Eric Morecambe statue in Marine Road Central being converted into a “contemporary, sophisticated” wine bar which could accommodate around 50 people.

Floor plans for the new wine bar in Morecambe. Toilets would be located at the back of the premises.

There would also be room for around eight seats on the pavement outside overlooking Morecambe Bay.

The plans for Brittlestar Wine Bar, which is the name indicated on floor plans within the planning application, have been submitted by Paul Broster, of Bare.

The application states: “The proposal involves the conversion and refurbishment of the existing shop premises, to create a contemporary, sophisticated wine bar in the centre of Morecambe.

“The addition would create a new social venue for the local community, as well as a much needed facility in the current regeneration of the area.

“Our Clients are local to the area, and have spent some time reviewing the most appropriate location and property for their venture.

“The existing shop front would be replaced, with new signage added.

“Acoustically, the internal walls will receive acoustic treatment to stop flanking sound travelling the walls and any airborne transmission through vibration. “Similarly, the ceilings will incorporate a multi-layered barrier and absorber.

“Externally, the pavement is very wide at this part of the street, and would be ideally suited to outdoor seating – particularly in the summer months. This would offer views across the spectacular Morecambe Bay.”

The proposed opening hours are from 9am until 11pm Monday to Friday, 9am until 1am on Saturday, and from 11am until 11pm on Sundays.

The brittle star is a marine animal closely related to the starfish.