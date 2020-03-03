Planning appeal for new student housing development in Lancaster dismissed

Lancaster City Council has successfully defended an appeal against its decision to refuse planning permission for a new development of student housing.

AG Enterprises (Lancaster) Limited had applied for planning permission to develop student accommodation at a former bowling green and barn adjacent to the Bowerham Hotel in Lancaster.

The application was refused by the city council due to concerns that the design, scale and height of the building, along with issues relating to how it would affect nearby residents.

The applicant appealed the decision, which has now been thrown out by a planning inspector.



Coun Sandra Thornberry, chair of the city council’s Planning Regulatory Committee, said: “The city council always stands up for the rights of its residents when considering planning applications.

"It was clear that this particular proposal would have had a detrimental effect on the privacy of residents and on the local road network.

"There is always a risk that developers will successfully challenge an appeal and costs be awarded against the council. But we will always be prepared to explain and defend decisions that have been correctly made.

"The decision made by the Planning Inspectorate shows that our response to this proposal was fair and well-informed. We can be confident that our decision-making process protects key areas of the district and its residents.”

In dismissing the appeal the inspector agreed with the council that the application failed to take account of the local distinctiveness of the area and living conditions for nearby residents would be unacceptably affected.

Other grounds on which the appeal was dismissed included that the proposed scheme would not provide acceptable living conditions for future occupiers, and it would unacceptably affect the safety and free flow of traffic on Bowerham Road.