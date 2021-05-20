Nurse celebrates 25 years of service with Lancaster care home

Regina Kiziuk celebrates 25 years at Barchester Homes.

Regina Kiziuk started at Barchester in May 1996 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Jane McFarlane, employee services director at Barchester, said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Regina has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Lyndsay Scott, general manager of Laurel Bank Care Home, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating Regina’s years of loyal service with Laurel Bank. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Laurel Bank when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Regina!”

