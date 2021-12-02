No topping 'Pizza Chef of the Year' Laurence Tottingham who began his food career in Morecambe

Laurence Tottingham honoured with the win

Laurence Tottingham fought off tough competition to scoop the prestigious title after he created a stunning "technical pizza" from ingredients supplied by the event’s sponsors.

Hosted by food and drink broadcaster Nigel Barden, the National Pizza Awards 2021 were sponsored by TABASCO, Birra Morretti, Diversey, Mutti Pomodoro, Peppadew, Schulstad, Jestic, MOTH, Galbani, Properoni and Fleet Street Communications.

It is believed, as a student, Laurence, who now lives in Ashton-Under-Lyne and runs Revolution Bars Group, studied catering at Lancaster and Morecambe College, before going on to work for the likes of Heston Blumenthal at The Fat Duck in Bray, Berkshire, and helped launch The Hinds Head in 2004.

The winning pizza creation by Laurence Tottingham

Over the years Laurence has worked his way up the ranks in the kitchen, before owning his own place, Aumbry Restaurant in Prestwich, Manchester. Since 2013 he has worked as a Development Chef, most recently for the Revolution Bars Group, perfecting their menu.

This year was the fifth instalment of the National Pizza Awards 2021 with chefs from restaurants, pubs and pop-ups battling it out. A live cook-off was held at the Islington Metal Works in London. Chefs had technical challenges.

The pizzas were judged on how the base/pizza was made; flavor profile; the bake; aesthetics and presentation; texture, quality and consistency; and choice and use of ingredients.