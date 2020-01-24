New Warton homes plan given go-ahead

Plannning permission to build 25 new homes in Warton near Carnforth has been granted.

Lancaster-based HPA Chartered Architects have been awarded planning permission for 25 new houses on a brownfield site, a former farm in the village of Warton, within the Arnside and Silverdale Area of Outstanding Beauty.

The houses will vary in size between one-bed apartments and five-bed family homes, but the majority will be three-bed or smaller.

HPA Director Richard Wooldridge said: “This permission for Warton Grange Farm is great news. We’ve been working on the project for a long time, and we’re looking forward to seeing the scheme taking shape in the coming months. The houses will make a positive contribution to the AONB by improving a former brownfield site, and providing much needed homes in a popular and scenic location.”

Inspired by a village green and farm courtyard layout, the new Warton Grange Farm homes will be a contemporary take on traditional neighbouring rural dwellings, featuring local materials with views over nearby Warton Crag.

HPA said that a high standard of insulation will ensure they are energy efficient and cost effective to run.

The houses at Warton Grange Farm will be built by South Lakeland based Wilson & Co Properties Ltd, whose previous work with HPA includes 25 houses at nearby Moss Bank Place in Warton.

A spokesperson for HPA added: “The scheme will also bring local infrastructure improvements to benefit the wider community, including the creation of a new pedestrian connection between Main Street and Mill Lane.

“Over 200 trees will be planted as part of the development using native species for the area.”