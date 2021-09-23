New funding available for Covid-affected Lancaster businesses

Two new additional restrictions grants are now up for grabs.

Businesses that have been forced to close due to internal outbreaks of Covid-19 amongst staff can now apply for a Business Protection Grant. This is available to businesses in commercial properties both with and without a rateable value.

Businesses without a rateable value must be able to demonstrate that they have fixed annual business property costs of over £1,000. Successful applicants will receive a one-off lump sum payment to help towards financial losses/costs due to the business closure.

The grants offer crucial financial support

Businesses who have previously received local or additional restrictions grants may be eligible, but must submit an application.

This grant is open for applications up to December 31st, 2021.

A Business Recovery Grant is also available for firms in the most severely impacted sectors, for businesses who have been severely financially impacted since the move to Tier 4 on January 6th, 2021.

Businesses who were not in receipt of the Local Restrictions Support Grant (closed) prior to February 16th, 2021, and those who have previously received some of the other local or additional restrictions grants, may be eligible, but must submit an application.

Businesses without a rateable value must be able to demonstrate that they have fixed annual business costs of over £1,000.

Businesses eligible to apply for this grant must operate in one of the following sectors:

• Travel / Tour Operators

• Tourism

• Hospitality

• Accommodation (excluding self-catering and campsites)

• Non-essential retail

• Arts

• Culture & Events

• Personal Services e.g. health & beauty

• Kennels & Catteries

• Suppliers to these sectors

Successful applicants will receive a one-off lump sum based on the amount of their annual fixed business costs. This grant is open for applications up to October 31st, 2021.

Funding for both grant schemes has been provided by the Government.

Coun. Tricia Heath, cabinet member with responsibility for economic recovery, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge effect on businesses and while many are thankfully beginning to recover, others are still suffering.

“These grants offer crucial financial support. As with previous grant schemes, I urge eligible businesses to submit their application for a grant as soon as possible and access the support available to them.”