New Carnforth development plan would create 90,000sqft of employment space off Junction 35 of M6

An additional 90,000 sqft of employment space could be coming to Carnforth on land adjacent to the new Porsche Centre.

A hybrid-planning application has been submitted to Lancaster City Council for a proposed development to be built off Kellet Road adjacent to the M6 near Junction 35 on behalf of SCP Investments Ltd.

The proposed plans for commercial space near Carnforth

Design consultancy firm Barton Willmore said that “much needed economic and employment benefits would be delivered to Carnforth and the wider area as a result of the scheme, which can be tailored to occupier’s needs”.

“A comprehensive landscaping scheme will not only create an attractive setting, but also provide greater biodiversity and a buffer between the development and the motorway,” the firm added.

Dan Mitchell, Partner at Barton Willmore, said: “There is a significant shortfall of high-quality employment opportunities in North Lancashire.

“The application will provide much needed floorspace for indigenous local businesses and inward investment.

An artist impression of the new Porsche centre in Carnforth.

“We have worked closely with Carnforth Town Council who have welcomed the investment in the town.”

Last year, Lancaster City Council approved plans for a new Porsche Centre between junction 35 of the M6 and Kellet Road, which will include a showroom workshop and MOT testing facility, together with a new access off the A601.

The new development for Parker and Parker would facilitate the relocation and expansion of Porsche franchisee Parker and Parker’s current Porsche Centre located at Longpool, Kendal.

Agents for the employment space are Preston O’Herlihy and Armistead Barnett.