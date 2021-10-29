National accolade for Lancaster firm's dedication to children and young people

Pictured ( left to right) Sarah Hyslop, Julia Clouter, Adrian Gallagher, Jack Churchill and Dominic Holland celebrating the win.

IDLS – International Dyslexia Learning Solutions – won the Innovation Award for Technology at nasen’s fifth annual awards at a glittering ceremony at the Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London.

The awards were hosted by nasen – the National Association for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities – and supported by official media partner, Schools Week.

Scooping the top accolade, IDLS was recognised for increasing reading, spelling and mathematical ability in pupils with dyslexia, dyscalculia, and SEND. Since the 1980s, IDLS has supported thousands of children and young people by providing innovative multi-sensory technology to schools in the UK and overseas – especially over the last 12 months, when the company has overcome obstacles brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure customers could continue to benefit from the programme.

IDLS joins 12 other award winners who were judged by a panel of leading professionals – who have a wealth of experience in education and SEND – as well as individuals with lived experience.

Sarah Hyslop, IDL International Interventions Team Manager, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to win the Innovation Award for Technology! The award recognises our commitment as an organisation to developing technology that is used to promote inclusion for children and young people with SEND. After an incredibly difficult year for the sector, it was fantastic to celebrate lots of inspirational leaders and we look forward to helping to transform the lives of pupils for many years to come!”

Chief Executive of nasen, Annamarie Hassall MBE, said: “The team at IDLS should be extremely proud of their achievements. I am thrilled to be able to spotlight their hard work and inclusive best practice that is making a big difference to children and young people with SEND, particularly for individuals with dyslexia and dyscalculia. Their remarkable technology and approach to building confidence and tackling anxiety in subjects like maths and literacy is inspirational for the wider SEND and education sector.

Developed in conjunction with leading literacy and numeracy experts, the IDLS’s products have been specifically designed to improve confidence and reduce the anxiety around maths and literacy that pupils with SEND often struggle with. Its technology includes the ability to modify colours, auditory and visual instructions, while in-built assistance makes programmes highly accessible.