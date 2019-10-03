Morecambe woman’s marathon effort for charity

A dedicated optometrist and store director has completed the Great North Run to raise funds for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Stephanie Mckeand, optometrist and store director at Specsavers Morecambe has recently completed the half marathon where she raised a grand total of £1090.

Stephanie raised £590 from sponsorship with an additional £500 donation from the Specsavers Morecambe store.

Specsavers and RNIB have been working in partnership to raise awareness in the importance of eye care.

Their research has revealed that 250 people start losing their sight every day even though at least half of all cases are avoidable.

Early intervention is vital in the management and successful treatment of many conditions, with regular eye tests being key.

But despite that, one in four people are not having an eye test every two years as recommended.

A member of Stephanie’s family recently suffered sudden sight loss, which has made her more determined and motivated to raise money for RNIB.

Stephanie Mckeand, optometrist and store director at Specsavers Morecambe, said: “I’m blown away by the support from my friends, family, colleagues and from the local community. I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who donated and allowed me to raise such a fantastic amount for such an important charity.”

RNIB offer emotional and practical support to people with sight loss, helping to create a world where there are no barriers for sight-impaired people.