Morecambe ‘overwhelmingly’ in favour of Eden Project North plans

The overwhelming majority of people who attended a series of Eden Project North consultation events have voiced their support for the Morecambe project.

More than 2,500 people attended the events, with 99 per cent of attendees voting yes when asked “Are you in favour of Eden Project North?” The same percentage voted yes to the question “Does Eden Project North make you feel more confident about the local area?” The events, which took place in and around Morecambe at the Winter Gardens, Stanley’s Community Centre and Bare Village Club, gave an opportunity for attendees to meet the team behind the project, ask questions, provide feedback and contribute their own ideas. A full report of collated feedback will be made available early next year (2020) and the Eden Project is now inviting people to provide further input by participating in an online survey, available at www.edenproject.com/north. The Eden Project North Community Engagement Survey asks people to give their thoughts, ideas and hopes about what they think Eden Project North should become. The survey takes less than ten minutes to complete and allows participants to share their views and help shape the new development in Morecambe. Si Bellamy, Head of Eden Project International Limited, said: “Our community consultation events were inspiring, engaging and extremely positive. Some fantastic ideas were brought forward by those who attended which will help shape the future of Eden Project North. “We have now launched an online survey for those who could not come along and see us in person to share their thoughts and ideas. We would encourage everyone to take part and look forward to hearing more of the community’s thoughts.” Eden Project North re-imagines Morecambe as a seaside resort for the 21st Century, inspiring wonder and a connection with the natural world. A planning application for the project is due to be submitted next year (2020). Eden began the planning process in June this year by submitting its Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Report to Lancaster City Council. Eden Project North is due to open in 2023, following a two-year construction period. Eden Project International Limited (EPIL) is working with Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, Lancaster University, Lancashire County Council and Lancaster City Council to deliver Eden Project North.

The Eden Project North community consultation event at the Morecambe Winter Gardens.Image by Nick Dagger Photography.