Morecambe Music Festival to return in 2020

Morecambe Music Festival will return for its fourth exciting year this summer.

The seaside town’s annual live music event will once again take place over three days – this year from Friday July 10 to Sunday July 12 – so get the dates in your diaries now!

The festival has gone from strength to strength since debuting as a one-day showcase of local music talent in 2017.

In 2018 the event grew to a full weekend and is now three days of fabulous entertainment in venues all over Morecambe.

This year organisers are calling for venue managers and licensees to get in touch to be part of Morecambe Music Festival 2020.

If you run a venue in Morecambe and would like to host live music over the weekend of July 10 and 12, then Morecambe Music Festival wants to hear from you.

“The Morecambe Music Festival gets better and better every year, and we were overwhelmed with the response to last year’s event,” said Stuart Michaels, festival founder.

“We have some superb venues in Morecambe who have been fantastic supporters of the festival and many have signed up already to be part of the 2020 event.

“They are the lifeblood of the festival and we want those venues to continue to be part of the event this year and for years to come.

“But we also want to open the door for new venues to get involved – and not just traditional entertainment venues.

“So this year we’re extending an open invitation to venues across Morecambe to get in touch if they want to be part of the festival.

“Last year we had more cafes hosting live music than ever before. The Festival Market too, has been an amazing venue for the festival. And we’re hoping that maybe some places in Morecambe where you wouldn’t normally expect to hear live music might come forward this year too.

“Shops, supermarkets, maybe even a bank! We want to offer local music fans as much choice as possible of where they can watch live music this summer.”

Only limited places are available. So if you run a venue in Morecambe and would like to be part of Morecambe Music Festival 2020 or if you would like to sponsor the festival, please get in touch through the Morecambe Music Festival Facebook page at facebook.com/MorecambeMusicFestival.