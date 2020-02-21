Morecambe hair salon stops offering gossip magazines after Caroline Flack death

A Morecambe hair salon has stopped offering gossip magazines to clients in the wake of the tragic death of TV presenter Caroline Flack.

Hamilton Hair, in Pedder Street, have said they will no longer provide the magazines for customers to read at the salon during hair appointments.

It follows the tragic death of TV presenter Flack, who took her own life last week at the age of 40.

Flack had most recently presented ITV show Love Island, but left in December 2019 after being arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, the tennis player Lewis Burton.

Since her death, many people have blamed certain sections of the media for hounding celebrities.

Natalie Hamilton posted on the salon's Facebook page: "We have made the decision to stand by other hair and beauty salons and to stop providing gossip magazines whilst you are having a service in our salon.

"As many of you are aware of the recent sad news of Caroline Flack we feel and I'm sure you will agree that it's unfair the press prints lies, openly fat and body shames celebrities, and criticizes them for the way they should or shouldn't look. The negativity and impact this can have on someone's life can and has destroyed lives in some cases.

"We will only be providing positive magazines (health, decor, fashion, travel, inspirational, cooking, personal growth and hair) for our clients to enjoy whilst visiting our salon.

"We have made the decision as we want to help and encourage people to have self-belief encourage positivity, and to support people and not to bring others down.

"It's everyone's own personal preference to read whatever they choose so please feel free to bring your own magazines to your appointment with you, if what we chose to provide isn't suitable for you.

"We want to help make a difference!"

Natalie told the Visitor clients had been very supportive of the decision.