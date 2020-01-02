Morecambe gym closes only two years after opening

A 24-hour gym in Morecambe town centre has closed.

A notice on the door of Snap Fitness says the gym was to close on December 31, and would not re-open.

Eyewitnesses said the firm was already removing equipment from the gym today, Thursday January 2.

The gym opened in empty units beneath the Travelodge in September 2017, offering round-the-clock access to exercise machines.

At the time, Arndale manager Sarah Harrison said the move would “totally transform the area” and “sends a positive message about the town centre”.

Snap Fitness also has a gym underneath the Travelodge on the corner of Spring Garden Street in Lancaster, which opened in April 2016.

There are more than 2,000 Snap Fitness clubs worldwide and 35 in the UK.

The gym offers the latest training equipment as well as group classes.

Snap Fitness have been contacted for comment.