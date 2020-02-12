Morecambe FC to host three day music festival headlined by Jools Holland

The Globe Arena in Morecambe is set to host three days of live music - with national treasure Jools Holland already confirmed for the Friday night.

The three day event - which comes as part of Morecambe FC's centenary celebrations - will take place on June 12, 13 and 14.

The Globe Arena, Morecambe

The football club is working in association with a local promoter to bring together performances from a variety of well known acts.

More acts are due to be revealed soon.

The festival will take place within the Globe Arena stadium itself.

Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra will headline the Friday night, supported by an array of artists leading up to the performance.

He is best known as an energetic, piano-pounding performer of boogie-woogie, jazz, and R&B and is one of the UK's most popular television presenters, having presented 369 episodes of the BBC's Later...with Jools Holland since 1992.

Jools has been touring with his veritable musical army, the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra for more than 20 years.

The current 19-piece band features piano, organ, drums, three female vocals, guitar, bass guitar, two tenor saxophones, two alto saxophones, baritone saxophone, three trumpets, and three trombones.

They play to audiences in excess of 300,000 each year, touring all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, France, Holland, and Belgium.

The shrimps have currently only released the Friday Night with more acts to be confirmed in next week's Visitor and tickets due to go on sale next week.

Morecambe FC was founded on May 7 1920 after a meeting at the local West View Hotel. The club then took its place in the Lancashire Combination League for the 1920–21 season.