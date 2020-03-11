Morecambe FC and Carnforth pub triumph at national pie awards

Morecambe FC and the Canal Turn pub in Carnforth have triumphed at the 2020 British Pie Awards.

Held in Melton Mowbray, this year’s British Pie Awards saw a whopping 884 pies entered from 160 professional pie bakers, butchers and chefs from around the country.

After an extensive judging process on each pie’s appearance, taste and skills by 110 experts, the pies on parade across all 23 classes were crowned on Friday March 6.

Morecambe FC is no stranger to receiving praise for its prestigious pastries.

This year, the club scored two Class Champion results with a Bramley Apple Pie and Lamb & Vegetable Pie along with a Highly Commended recognition for its Chicken, Ham & Leek Pie.

The popular waterfront Canal Turn restaurant, based in Carnforth, scooped three Highly Commended accolades for its Scottish Natural Smoke Haddock, Salmon, Samphire and Chive Pie, Graham’s Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Wild Mushroom and Madeira Pie and Meat & Potato Pie.