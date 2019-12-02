Morecambe entrepreneurs scoop top national accolade

Morecambe entrepreneurs and co-founders of Better2Know, Anthea Morris and Michael Asher, have jointly received a national accolade at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Now in its seventh year, the Awards acknowledge the hard work and inspiring stories of outstanding entrepreneurs and businesses from across the UK.

Both Anthea and Michael of Better2Know, which is based on White Lund and isthe UK’s leading private provider of sexual health testing services, attended a glittering national gala final in London, where the innovative entrepreneurs were one of only 14 national award winners.

The business leaders won the ‘Service Industries Entrepreneur of the Year’ award, which celebrates the entrepreneurs who lead the way in providing a new or established service in their industry. The award also recognises sustained successful customer experience and satisfaction that stands out from the competition. The award winning and innovative Better2Know service offers STI testing services at nationwide clinics, with same day or next day appointments, private nurse visits, as well as home testing kits for customer convenience.

Michael said: “We were very surprised but delighted to have won the north west regional award, and to then be recognised as the national winner has been beyond our expectations.

“The whole evening was a wonderful event, showcasing some diverse entrepreneurs, ideas, and businesses. We were so pleased to be part of it.

“The award is a fantastic recognition of all our team and partners who participate in delivering our vision and our excellent STI testing service to the thousands of patients who need us across the world.”

For more information about the service visit www.better2know.co.uk.