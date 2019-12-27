Morecambe Christmas tree lights permanently switched off after vandalism

The Christmas tree lights at Morecambe’s Festival Market had to be switched off over the festive period after after mindless thugs vandalised the tree.

Morecambe BID announced on Christmas Eve that the tree had been damaged to such an extent that it would ‘remain unfit for the rest of the festive period’.

Branches were torn off and two sets of lights were ripped apart in the attack, which occurred sometime after 7.30pm on December 23, and meant the lights would have to be switched off permanently.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lancashire Constabulary, quoting reference PE00802045LGGHT.