Morecambe care home conversion plans would give site a “much needed uplift”

Plans to convert a former Morecambe residential care home into flats have been submitted to Lancaster City Council.

Everglades Residential Care Home, in Marine Road East, ceased operation several years ago, and has most recently been vacant “attracting squatters and continuing to fall into a state of disrepair”.

The plans seek to change the use of the building into one two-bed maisonette on the ground and lower ground floor, and three two-bed flats above.

It also includes demolition of existing two storey projection to the front, and the erection of a two storey front extension with balcony above and alterations to windows and doors.

Applicants Mr and Mrs Paul Harrison said the renovation will give the whole terrace a much-needed uplift in appearance.

Subject to planning permission work would start on the site in May 2020, and would be completed within 10 months.