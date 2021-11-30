Morecambe branch of TSB to close next year

TSB In Morecambe will close in June 2022. Photo: Google Street View

The Morecambe TSB, in Market Street East, will shut for good on June 7 2022.

The closures will result in 150 fewer roles within the company but TSB says all impacted staff will be offered alternative roles.

TSB will also open 10 more "pop-up" branches across the UK as part of the changes.

The bank said the closures are in response to more people using online banking and less people visiting its physical branches.

TSB currently has 290 banks but the closures will take this number down to 220.

But they said 90% of customers will still be able to travel to one of the remaining branches in 20 minutes or less.

The bank added that by the end of the year, it will also have upgraded around 140 of its physical sites with "new technology and creating a more open and flexible layout".

The latest announcement comes after TSB announced in September 2020 that it would shut 164 branches.

And in November 2019, the bank shut down 82 of its sites as part of its closure programme.

Announcing the latest closure programme, TSB said: "The way customers bank with us is changing, with the vast majority of everyday transactions now being made digitally.

"Over 2.2 million of our customers now choose to bank online, and over 1.6 million use our Mobile Banking App.

"Even before Covid-19 customers were choosing other ways to bank with us, and we now have 44% using services at our cash machines and 24% using a Post Office.

"We have supported over 1.1 million customers through our online chat service, and our customers continue to use our telephone and new video banking services.

"We remain committed to face-to-face services through a branch network that covers the whole country, and over 90% of our customers are within a 20-minute drive to their closest branch.