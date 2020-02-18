Morecambe Bay holiday parks to receive £500,000 investment boost

Two holiday parks in Morecambe and Heysham have received investments worth £500,000 in total.

Ocean Edge Holiday Park in Heysham and Regent Bay Holiday Park in Morecambe are run by the UK’s largest holiday park operator Parkdean Resorts.

Regent Bay Holiday Park in Morecambe

This week, the company announced a spend of more than £500,000 to upgrade existing accommodation and improve other facilities at the two parks, as part of an £80m investment in its business nationwide.

Each park will receive ten new caravans to replace older ones, while Ocean Edge will also receive an extended sports area and a refurbished restaurant.

Steve Richards, chief executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’ve made great progress in the last year and our success is down to the passion of our teams in helping to deliver great holiday experiences for our customers.

“We want to build on momentum in 2020, so we’re on the lookout for vibrant people to join our teams at our Lancastrian parks.”

Regent Bay Holiday Park in Morecambe

The two Morecambe Bay parks employ more than 170 staff in season, and are currently hiring for a number of seasonal roles across sales, food and beverage, and housekeeping.

For more information visit the parks’ Facebook pages.

Parkdean Resorts is the UK’s largest operator of caravan, lodge, cabin, glamping and camping holiday resorts, and was named Best UK Family Holiday Company 2019 at the British Travel Awards.

The company’s most recent financial results showed like-for-like revenue for 2019 was up 5 per cent to £453.2m, which has enabled the company to invest £80m back into the business to stimulate future growth.

The investment in the two Morecambe Bay parks is part of the company’s largest ever annual investment in its estate. It is also investing more than £13m into free high speed Wi-fi in every caravan and lodge across all 67 of its UK parks.

It is also investing £5.8m in a pilot ‘parks of the future’ initiative in four locations to create “state-of-the-art amenities including accommodation, park facilities and kids’ activity-based entertainment such as the Bear Grylls Survival Academy.