Making a difference: The countdown is now on to create 100 apprenticeships in 100 days

The Morecambe Visitor is proud to be teaming up again with Lancaster & Morecambe College in a campaign which will support both businesses and young people in the town.

This time last year, we encouraged businesses to create 100 apprenticeships in 100 days. Local companies picked up the gauntlet and exceeded everyone’s expectations.

The 100 in 100 campaign has now begun

In fact, in 2019 the 100 in 100 Campaign with Lancaster & Morecambe College was an incredible success.

Thanks to the superb support of businesses, the 100 in 100 campaign (#lmc100in100) secured a stunning 132 apprenticeship roles within our target of 100 days.

Even better, the campaign created a further 60 job opportunities across the area.

So guess what. Together with Lancaster & Morecambe College, we’re ready to do it all again. The 100 day countdown begins this week, which is National Apprenticeship Week.

Georgia Simm knows first-hand that an apprenticeship can change lives.

Charlotte Rawes, the college’s director of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement, said: “We were delighted with the success of last year’s campaign.

"We’re looking forward to building on this and promoting the range of excellent local apprenticeship opportunities.

"We know apprenticeships are the enabler to a great career and improved productivity within businesses.”

Chris Daggett, the editor of Lancaster and Morecambe Newspapers, said: “We were delighted to have such an impact last year and help change people’s lives.

“We want to do the same this year and make a difference to our region.”

Georgia Simm, a business administration apprentice at Knight Training, knows first-hand that an apprenticeship can change lives.

She says the apprenticeship has helped her gain and develop skills. “The main skill I feel that I have gained is self-confidence.”

We’ll share Georgia’s story as the 100 days progresses, together with those of more young people. We’ll also hear from businesses and how they have benefited from creating apprenticeships.

Here’s to the next 100 days and starting a bright new future for people and businesses. Come on, let’s do this!

If you’re a local company and would like to hire an apprentice, upskill your workforce or learn more about the options, call L&M College on 01524 521483. For more details go to www.lmc.ac.uk