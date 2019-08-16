M6 northbound between Lancaster and Carnforth to have overnight closures for resurfacing work

Part of the M6 between Lancaster and Carnforth is to be closed overnight for four weekends from the middle of next month.

Highways England, as part of a Regional Investment Strategy, is resurfacing the northbound carriageway and the slip roads of the M6 between Lancaster and Carnforth.

They will be writing to all residents who live on one of the proposed diversion routes to forewarn them of the closure of the M6 as this will generate more traffic along the route.

The construction will start on Friday September 13 and will require full overnight closures of the M6 northbound between junction 34 and junction 35.

Over the first weekend, September 13-15, the northbound Junction 35 exit andentry slip roads will be closed for resurfacing between 8pm and 6am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Following this, the next three weekends will see a full closure of the M6 northbound carriageway from junction 34 over the three nights Friday to Sunday from 9pm until 5am.

This will take place September 20 to 22, September 27 to 29 and again on the final weekend of work, October 4 to 6.

Whilst the road is closed they will undertake cyclic maintenance including gully cleaning, drainage inspections, linear drainage clearance, road sweeping and structures maintenance.

If you require any further information regarding the planned works please email M6Jct34P1@highwaysengland.co.uk.