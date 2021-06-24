Lidl reveals plans to open new supermarkets across Lancaster district

Lidl is looking for new sites around the Lancaster district.

The German-owned retailer has rapidly expanded their number of branches in recent years, and the company shows no signs of slowing down.

The firm has 860 stores in Great Britain and is aiming to have 1,000 by the end of 2023.

The ambitious plans form part of Lidl s £1.3bn investment plans for 2021 and 2022, which includes opening 50 new stores this year - creating 2,000 new jobs.

The business has now released a list of locations where it wants to open new stores - with more than a dozen in Lancashire.

Those locations include Morecambe North, Lancaster South and Carnforth.

Of particular focus are town centre, edge of centre, retail park and metropolitan locations.

According to their website, sites must be "prominent locations" with "easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow". They should be between 1.5 and four acres.