Last orders for popular Lancaster pub

The Manor Inn closed its doors for the last time on Sunday after owner Provincial Hotels and Inns Limited fell into administration earlier this year.

As reported previously in the Lancaster Guardian, Patrick Lannagan and Julien Irving of Mazars LLP were appointed Joint Administrators of Provincial Hotels & Inns Limited (“the Company”), as of June 21st. The company, which was incorporated in 2013, owned and traded four public houses and a hotel/brasserie in north Lancashire.

The five establishments were: Yorkshire Taps, Lancaster; The County Lodge & Brasserie, Carnforth; The Blue Anchor, Bolton-le-Sands; The Windmill Tavern, Preston and The Manor Inn, Lancaster.

The Manor Inn. Photo credit: Google Images

Despite attempts to find a buyer for The Manor Inn, it was forced to close on October 24th. Pub licensees, Tony and Diane Leach, who ran the establishment for four years, thanked regulars for their support, especially during the challenging Covid-19 pandemic.

Tony (45), said: "It's really sad we've been forced to close. We took over running The Manor Inn almost four years ago and have thoroughly enjoyed it. We invested heavily in the pub and gave it a new lease of life by spending over £15,000. We don't want to go, but sadly we have no choice."

He added: "We would like to thank all our customers who have supported us. We couldn't have got through the lockdown period without their support. We will miss running the pub as we've built some strong ties with our regulars and the village, but we will return from time to time to see everyone."

Regulars have expressed their dismay on the pub's Facebook page. One wrote: "I'm gutted. This is the place with the best Sunday dinners!" While another stated: "So sad to read this. I hope it's a short term thing.That would be the heart ripped out of the village."