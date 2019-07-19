Landmark Carnforth hotel holds event to mark major refurb

To celebrate nearing the end of a major refurbishment, the owners of a landmark hotel are throwing an event which showcases local family-run businesses.

The Royal Station Hotel in Carnforth is holding its first-ever Taps Takeover, with Farmyard Ales and Black Powder Gin.

Not only will customers have the opportunity to sample the products, but they will also get to meet the brewers and distillers as well as listen to live music by local musician Molly Warburton.

The Royal Station Hotel in Carnforth was taken over by Glen Pearson and Maggie Dainty in 2016 and since then they have been gradually renovating the landmark hotel, which was left to fall to ruin.

Mr Pearson said: “Back in its day the hotel was a hive of activity and that’s something we have wanted to recapture since day one.

“Part of doing that is to throw events, such as Taps Takeover in a bid to promote other small businesses in the local area, as well as provide a night of entertainment for our customers which brings the community of Carnforth together.”

Since work began on the hotel in 2016 a lot of the large projects Mr Pearson had on his list have been completed, such as all hotel rooms, the pub bar and the restaurant being refurbished, the introduction of Estacion de Tapas – a Tapas restaurant, a rooftop terrace being built and new toilet blocks being installed.

Mr Pearson said: “We’ve still got a few jobs left on our list but we’re proud of what has been accomplished already. We’ve a great customer base who have been really patient while the work has been ongoing.”

Taps Takeover will be held in the Ballroom and rooftop terrace at the Royal Station Hotel on Saturday 10 August from 5pm.

Farmyard Ales are a family-run brewery based in Cockerham and produce a number of craft beers. Black Powder Gin is a family-run distillery, producing fruit-infused gins, based in Preston.

Mr Pearson added: “We’re really looking forward to teaming up with Farmyard Ales and Black Powder Gin for this event. They’re both innovative companies who produce great products and we’ve no doubt that our customers will enjoy seeing, hearing and tasting what they have on offer.”

Tickets for Taps Takeover will be £10 per person and will include two drinks and food. To buy tickets ring 01524 733636 or pop into the Royal Station Hotel and pick one up.