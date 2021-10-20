Lancaster’s historic Charter Market returns home

Lancaster Charter Market in Market Square.

The twice-weekly traditional street market, which is managed by Lancaster City Council, was relocated to Dalton Square in June last year to help keep shoppers, traders and market staff safe post-lockdown by allowing more space for social distancing.

Following the lifting of Government restrictions and reopening of the high street, the location of the Charter Market has now been reviewed in consultation with its traders and a decision made to move it back to Market Square and surrounding streets in time for Christmas trading.

The layout of the stalls has been redesigned to take into account the changes that have taken place in the city centre over the last 18 months and as a measure to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox, cabinet member with responsibility for sustainable economic prosperity, said: “Whilst Dalton Square provided the Charter Market with a safe location from which to trade during the height of the pandemic, it was inevitable that with the opening up of the high street, and increased footfall in the city centre, its future in Dalton Square needed to be reviewed with traders.