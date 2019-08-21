Lancaster will receive £150,000 from the government to help it prepare for Brexit

Lancaster will share £450,000 of government funding with Manchester and Liverpool to help it prepare for Brexit.

The government has announced today that local authorities in the North West including Lancaster, Liverpool and Manchester will receive extra funding to help fully prepare for Brexit, which is due to happen on October 31.

Photo Neil Cross Heysham Port

Local Government Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said that the funding has been given in recognition of the number of major ports and airports in the area including Heysham Port, Liverpool, and Manchester Airport.

He said that the allocation of £150,000 to Lancaster City Council is in recognition of the expected impact on the local area.

It forms part of £9m of funding announced today to help ensure local leaders across England are ready for Brexit.

Additional funding of £632,800 will go to local resilience forums (LRFs) in Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Merseyside, Cheshire, Cumbria to support them in their Brexit preparations, part of £4 million funding for LRFs across England.

This aerial shot of Heysham power stations and Heysham Port was taken by Russ Holt.

Local resilience forums are partnerships made up of representatives from local public services.

The funding will be used to directly support the development of robust Brexit plans for their areas and continued preparedness activities, including supporting additional staffing costs.

Robert Jenrick MP said: “We recognise the North West is playing a crucial role in ensuring a smooth transition for its businesses and residents after we leave the EU on 31 October, and that’s why we’re giving over £1m of additional funding to support the region to boost its Brexit preparations.”

Liverpool City Council, City of Lancaster and Manchester City Council will each receive £150,000.

“The allocations have been based on a number of factors including the expected impact on the local area, the amount of EU goods received by port areas into the country and the area’s wider importance to the UK’s trade network.”

This extra funding follows a £20 million boost for councils announced in August to ramp-up preparations for leaving the EU by appointing a designated Brexit lead.

Today’s announcement brings the total funding allocated by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) to help local areas prepare for Brexit to £77 million.