Lancaster Wetherspoon set to re-open this week after norovirus outbreak

Lancaster’s Sir Richard Owen JD Wetherspoon pub was forced to close this week after an outbreak of norovirus.

Several customers reported being taken ill on Sunday, December 1, following a visit to the Common Garden Street pub.

One customer who was taken ill along with three other friends, said: “We suspect it may be contamination of the water as we all had ice in our drinks but we could not say for sure.”

But a spokesman for Wetherspoon said that a customer was ill in the pub, and that this spread to staff.

Morecambe Bay Clininal Commissioning Group are warning the vulnerable and those with long-term health conditions in Morecambe Bay to take extra

care this winter to avoid norovirus, which also known as the winter vomiting bug.

A Wetherspoon spokesman said: “A customer was ill in the pub. We believe it was norovirus and that spread to staff.

“The pub was closed while it was fully sanitised and staff have remained off work to recover.

“The pub is set to reopen on Friday (December 6).”

Dr Sarah Arun, GP Executive Lead for Planned Care and Cardiovascular Health for Morecambe Bay Clinical Commissioning Group said: “Most people make a full recovery within one or two days from norovirus – but this is not the case for everyone.

“For patients already ill in hospital or those with long term conditions, this virus can cause further health complications. It is vital, therefore, to prevent the spread of the condition to help protect ourselves and protect others.”

The symptoms of norovirus begin around 12 to 72 hours after the patient picks up the infection and can usually last for 12 to 60 hours, but sometimes longer.