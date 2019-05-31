Lancaster vets granted prestigious accreditation for high standards

A Lancaster veterinary practice has received a prestigious accreditation for its high standards in pet care.

Lancaster Vets in Bowerham has achieved General Practice status from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS).

Around half the practices in the UK are accredited under the voluntary Practice Standards Scheme, which quality assures practices and their facilities.

Lancaster Vets had to show their operating theatre, lab equipment, dental machines and kennels for patients reached a high standard.

They demonstrated how they maintain excellent standards of hygiene, client and patient care and that correct procedures are in place for areas including infection control, anaesthesia and surgery, inpatient care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory control.

The practice then underwent a rigorous inspection by the RCVS, before being granted GP status.

The success comes as vet James Glass bows out from Lancaster Vets, but he believes the award shows that the practice is in safe hands of his wife, practice manager Debbie Glass, and the team of vets he worked alongside.

As well as Debbie, the practice employs two full-time vets Helen Griffin and Susie Romaniuk, three veterinary nurses, one animal nursing assistant and two receptionists.

James said: “We are delighted with our success in the Practice Standards Scheme and it shows the practice is going from strength to strength. A lot of hard work went into ensuring we achieved the criteria required as it is a demanding and rigorous inspection

“We have a great team of vets and nurses in place and, while I am sad to be leaving after 20 years, I am leaving the practice in safe hands.

“We are very proud of our reputation of being professional, reliable and caring to our patients and their owners, who can be assured of the highest standards from the practice and the veterinary team.”

James has decided to leave to focus on his health following a period of being unwell with depression.

His wife Debbie has been actively involved in the practice since it opened 20 years ago.

She previously worked in HR in regional health authorities in Oxford and Liverpool, before working at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

The RCVS Practice Standards Scheme was launched in 2005. Through setting standards and carrying out regular assessments, the scheme aims to promote and maintain the highest standards of veterinary care.

Lancaster Vets is part of VetPartners, which is made up of some of the UK’s most respected and trusted veterinary practices.

Established in November 2015, VetPartners has more than 100 small animal, equine, mixed and farm animal practices, with 4,600 employees working in nearly 400 sites across the UK and from its headquarters in York.

The group diversified during 2018 to include a veterinary nursing school, laboratories, research dairy and locum agency.