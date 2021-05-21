Lancaster University Management School event tackles the challenges of producing good food

Lancaster University Management School.

Experts from Lancaster University Management School (LUMS) and north west businesses will discuss their research and experience in a constantly evolving food market.

What Matters Now: Good Food – For us and the Planet takes place on Wednesday June 9 at 2pm. It is the latest in LUMS’ What Matters Now public webinars, addressing the big issues facing society and business today and tomorrow.

Dr Rachel Dyer, Head of Partnerships and Engagement in LUMS, said: “Food sourcing and sustainability are increasingly important issues not just for consumers, but for producers, suppliers and retailers, who must look at how they can adapt to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

“Our researchers have expertise across the entire food supply chain – from field to fork – examining the effects of changing attitudes, and of Covid-19.

“Along with specialists from north west business who know the importance of environmentally friendly packaging and preventing food waste, we will offer insight and suggestions on how businesses can make their products both more appealing to consumers and better for the planet.”

Prof Gill Hopkinson and Chris Dew, Managing Director of Affinity Packaging, will explore how various factors, such as consumer, influencer and Governmental pressure, are creating rapid change within the food system. They will also examine the impact this has on your ability, as a consumer, to make ethical purchasing decisions.

Dr Lingxuan Liu will discuss how food supply chains – from producers to consumers – have been tested by Covid-19, prompting technological and organisational innovation, and how this impacts on the future of food supply chains. Kay Johnson MBE, founder of The Larder, will explain how they work to actively shorten the supply chain; utilising locally and ethically sourced produce to enable equal access to healthy and ‘good’ food.

​Finally, Dr Anna-Lena Sachs will show how retailers can better match supply and demand to reduce food waste.