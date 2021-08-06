Lancaster store supports historic Morecambe Winter Gardens theatre with restoration

Morecambe Winter Gardens.

The donations were provided as part of the Wickes Community Programme, a new initiative which aims to support local groups and organisations by providing relevant products to help them with essential maintenance, renovation, or complete new projects.

As an inclusive home improvement business with their own unique and engaging culture, Wickes prides itself as being a part of their local communities and is always looking at ways to best support.

Morecambe Winter Garden Preservation Trust, who are overseeing the restoration of the Winter Gardens theatre in Morecambe have used the products to support the project which will allow the theatre to reopen its doors to locals and tourists for the first time since its closure in 1977.

The theatre, built back in the 1870s, has played host to countless famous acts with household names from the present day treading the boards.

Musical theatre legend Julie Andrews appeared in 1951 as a child, whilst The Rolling Stones and The Who performed to fans during the 60s. Even comedy duo Laurel and Hardy made an appearance back in 1947.

Wickes Lancaster store manager Mark Swindlehurst said: “We’re passionate about our local community and when we heard the Morecambe Winter Gardens theatre was gearing up to be reopened to the local public, we were delighted to be able to step in and provide them with these products.

"It has been great to see the theatre’s progress so far and watch such a beloved building be brought back to life. As we plan to continue our support with the restoration project, we welcome any local community group to get in touch to see if we can help with their next project.”

Prof Vanessa Toulmin, chair of Morecambe Winter Garden Preservation Trust said: “We are thrilled with the donation from Wickes, which will help us get well on our way to bringing our beautiful and historic theatre back to use for our community.

"Since becoming chair of the Preservation Trust we have collectively raised more than £1m in funds to work on the building, which demonstrates the local enthusiasm and demand for the arts.

"Wickes’ ongoing contribution is truly invaluable to the wider operation, and we look forward to continuing our work with the Lancaster store team.”