Lancaster solicitor retires after 40 year career

Peter Rutherford.

Joining when the firm was Holden & Wilsons in 1980, Peter began as a trainee solicitor, qualifying in 1982, and quickly becoming partner in 1984.

Peter’s career was committed to making legal services accessible to all. He undertook a wide range of work over the years, including support to local businesses – some of which have now grown to be globally recognised – commercial and domestic conveyancing, wills and probate, personal injury, employment, and mental health.

Outside of the firm, Peter dedicated 30 years to the Lancaster Abbeyfield Society as treasurer. The Lancaster Abbeyfield Society runs Chirnside House care home in Scotforth, providing elderly people with support and care in later life on a not-for-profit basis.