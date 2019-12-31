Lancaster restaurant supports an entertainment feast to mark 40th birthday

Lancaster’s Pizza Margherita is celebrating its 40th birthday by sponsoring the Christmas show at its theatrical neighbour – The Dukes.

And 40 years to the day since the popular restaurant opened for the first time, the cast of Cinderella delivered a giant birthday card to restaurant owner, Clementine Allen.

“The Dukes opened ten years before Pizza Margherita and we have, for forty years, had a friendly and supportive relationship,“ said Mrs Allen.

“The Youth Theatre had its roots in Pizza Margherita in the early days and when I was on the board of The Dukes, I became aware of its importance as a community theatre, of benefit not only to Lancaster but also the surrounding areas. I am proud to be sponsoring Cinderella this Christmas.”

Hundreds of people have already enjoyed The Dukes production of Cinderella which has received rave reviews since opening in November.

The show runs until January 11. To book tickets, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org