Lancaster recruitment consultant offers chance to win free place on training programme

Mandy Blackwell.

Mandy Blackwell, who specialises in working with businesses in north Lancashire and South Cumbria, started offering the ‘Five Steps to Work’ programme in response to increasing competition for jobs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

And she is offering one deserving applicant the opportunity to complete the course free of charge to help them secure a role and kickstart their career.

Mandy said: “With competition for every position so high it really does make a difference if you’re well-prepared for the application and interview.

“The Five Steps to Work programme is designed to equip job applicants with the essential skills they need to impress at every stage of the recruitment process.”

The five online modules start by helping jobseekers to understand their strengths and values in order to identify target employers and sectors. The programme continues by moving on to practical skills like CV writing, interview techniques and post-interview follow-ups.

Mandy said: “The thing I love about being a recruitment consultant is helping people to find their dream job and seeing them flourish in their careers.

“These are challenging times for anyone looking for a job, and especially for young people and new graduates.

“Just like anything else, getting shortlisted for a job and making a great impression in an interview takes a set of skills that you can learn and develop.

“I hope this free place will make a real difference to someone who has been struggling to secure a job.”

The ‘Five Steps to Work’ was developed by national recruitment agency Gordon Yates. The £50 online course takes around seven hours to complete, and there is the option to add additional one-to-one career coaching.

To enter the competition, email [email protected] with your name, address and up to 150 words explaining why you deserve to win the free place. Closing date for entries is 9am on Monday June 21.

All entrants will qualify for a 25 per cent discount off the full price of the course.