Lancaster pub reopens with fresh new look

The Greaves Park in Lancaster reopened its doors on Saturday, showcasing the pub’s brand new look following a refurbishment that created 15 new jobs.

The popular venue on the Pointer roundabout in Bowerham Road has been significantly refurbished throughout to create a quintessentially British country pub that offers a cosy home from home setting, incorporating friendly staff, beautifully decorated interiors, great food and expertly chosen drinks ranges.

General managers Lee and Kelly Rushton said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating the reopening and our Lancaster neighbours really came out to support us. Our guests are at the heart of what we do, so it was great to be able to mark the reopening with the local community.

“We’ve already had great feedback on the refurbishment, both inside and out, as we’ve also introduced new planting, lighting and furniture that has been incorporated to enhance our exterior spaces. Greaves Park is a relaxed destination whatever the occasion.

“The team and I can’t wait to welcome new and returning guests to Greaves Park very soon to show off the even better surroundings where they can enjoy our fantastic take on classic British food, range of fine wines and impressive choice of cask ales.”

Greaves Park General managers Lee and Kelly Rushton.