Lancaster man scoops prize for his garden makeover

Paul from Lancaster added an impressive decking and raised planters to this garden space.

The 10 winners of Wilko’s national garden transformation competition were announced this week following a nationwide search for impressive garden makeovers, big and small.

Each entered before and after images of their outdoor space for the 2021 Wilko Gardening Competition, which ran earlier this year.

The judging panel at Wilko were so impressed with these 10 remarkable lockdown projects that they were chosen as the winning line-up.

Paul's garden before the makeover.

Each winner was awarded a £300 wilko voucher to spend instore and to help keep their newly refreshed garden in tip-top condition.