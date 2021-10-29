Lancaster man scoops prize for his garden makeover
A green-fingered Lancaster man has been named in the top 10 of a garden mnakeover contest run by a national chain store.
The 10 winners of Wilko’s national garden transformation competition were announced this week following a nationwide search for impressive garden makeovers, big and small.
Each entered before and after images of their outdoor space for the 2021 Wilko Gardening Competition, which ran earlier this year.
The judging panel at Wilko were so impressed with these 10 remarkable lockdown projects that they were chosen as the winning line-up.
Each winner was awarded a £300 wilko voucher to spend instore and to help keep their newly refreshed garden in tip-top condition.
Paul from Lancaster submitted photos showing his outdoor space had been transformed by adding an impressive decking and raised planters.