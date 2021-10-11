Lancaster man among Stagecoach staff recognised for keeping buses running for combined 718 years

Stagecoach's long service awards 2021.

Nearly 30 bus drivers, engineers, fitters, driving instructors and office staff who have worked for Stagecoach for as long as 40 years were celebrated at a special ceremony at the Low Wood Bay Resort and Spa, Windermere, on September 24.

Six of those who received awards have retired, with the rest still working at the company’s Barrow, Carlisle, Kendal, Morecambe/Lancaster and West Cumbria depots.

Among those receiving an award was driver Ken Gillespie, who is based in Lancaster.

Ken Gillespie receives his long service award.

Ken worked for Stagecoach as a driver from 1987 to 1999 before having a short break to travel and then returning in 1999.

“I love the fact that I get to drive the bus out into the countryside,” said Ken, 60.

“It’s great to be out on a sunny day driving into the Lakes or into the Yorkshire Dales and chatting with passengers and having a laugh with them. You get to know certain passengers very well and, of course, you build a great comradeship with your fellow workers.”

As a rep for the RMT union Ken says he has been given the opportunity to take courses and learn about everything from dyslexia to cancer care so he can better support his fellow workers.

“One of the good things about Stagecoach is that they very much want you to be trained and they encourage you to be trained, they are very supportive in that way,” said Ken.

“It was a lovely evening and it was nice to be able to introduce my wife Suzanne to all of my work colleagues and for her to get a bit of a treat as well.”

Steven Rudd, a driver based in Stagecoach’s Penrith depot, received his award after working for the company for 26 years.

As well as driving various routes across the area, Steven, 57, also oversees the smooth operation of buses at the depot.

He began his career at Stagecoach as a driver in Carlisle. However, he enjoyed his time helping out at the Penrith depot one summer so much that he opted to stay.

“There are only 12 of us here and we’ve been working together for a long time now so it’s like a little family group,” he said.

“It’s a very secure job and I have really enjoyed working here over the years.”

The buses Steven drives every week include the 508, which takes a scenic route from Penrith through to Windermere via Ullswater and the Kirkstone Pass.

“I love having the opportunity to drive out into the Lakes; there’s beautiful scenery and you meet friendly people,” said Steven.

“I was quite taken aback by the award and the evening they put on for us to be honest. It was nice for my wife Elaine to get a bunch of flowers as well, in recognition of all the support she’s given me.”