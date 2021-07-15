Lancaster law firm welcomes three new faces

The three new additions to the team Jessica Woodman, Janka Ballo and Paulina Grysakowska

Solicitor Janka Ballo joins the firm's residential conveyancing team in the Lancaster office from Alexander Grace Law in Blackpool.

Janka will assist Harrison Drury’s clients with a range of residential property services including sales, purchases, transfer of equity and re-mortgage transactions as well as freehold, leasehold and new-build matters.

Duncan Rawlinson, partner and head of the residential property team at Harrison Drury, said: “We continue grow our talented team to meet the demand for our services across the North West.

“Janka is a valuable addition to our residential conveyancing team at a time when we are very busy due to continued high levels of activity in the housing market. She has extensive experience across all residential property matters and will be a great asset to our clients.”

The firm also welcomes paralegals Paulina Grysakowska and Jessica Woodman who will be based in Harrison Drury’s Preston office.

Paulina, who holds a masters degree in law from University of Central Lancashire, joins the firm’s commercial litigation team from GSR Solicitors and Dylan Nair Solicitors.

Jessica joins Harrison Drury’s commercial property team after completing a law degree at The University of Law and plans to start her Legal Practice Course in 2022.