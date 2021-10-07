Lancaster law firm ranks top in the prestigious Legal 500

Sean Logue, Head of Partnership at Baines Wilson, is delighted with the recognition

The Lancaster-based firm is one of a select group in the North West to make the pages of the annual guide to UK law firms.

The publishers carry out extensive research and thousands of client interviews to gauge the strengths of different firms. Only the best are included. Baines Wilson is recommended for advice on corporate and commercial matters, commercial property, employment law, and dispute resolution and litigation.

The guide says Baines Wilson’s corporate and commercial team can advise on acquisitions and disposals and has particular strengths in healthcare and IT. It also advises on private equity investments and broader corporate law issues.

Legal staff were praised for their expertise. The guide stated head of practice Andrew Hill is “an experienced transactional advisor” while Jennifer Bell is able to implement the law and communicate it to less qualified individuals in a simple and effective manner. Kate Parker was also noted as a key team member.

In commercial property, the guide cites Baines Wilson’s track record in commercial and residential development projects, commercial property acquisitions, option arrangements and landlord and tenant instructions. Practice head Duncan Harty “draws on strong ties” with residential developers while Sean Logue contributes “extensive experience” in commercial property, especially in development and regeneration projects.

Meanwhile, the employment team is recommended for day-to-day employment issues and tribunal claims. Head of the team Joanne Holborn, who specialises in contentious matters including handling discrimination claims, is singled out alongside colleagues Caroline Rayner and Tom Scaife.

And in dispute resolution and litigation, Baines Wilson is recommended for complex commercial litigation including breach of contract claims, supply and contract disputes, partnership and shareholder issues. Head of dispute resolution Elizabeth Black and her colleague Imogen Duck are described by clients as “very effective professionals”.

Baines Wilson also has an office in Carlisle where commercial property specialists Duncan Harty and Sean Logue are named as “leading individuals”, in the elite list for lawyers.