Lancaster jobs boost in pipeline as major redevelopment of quayside industrial area set to be approved

The entrance to Lune Industrial Estate off New Quay Road. Photo: Google Street View

Plans for the partial demolition and redevelopment of the Lune Industrial Estate would see 15 new industrial blocks built as well as a children's nursery, cafe and retail unit and improved parking facilities at the site off New Quay Road.

Proposals include redeveloping the existing industrial estate through the demolition of five existing buildings and replacing them, along with two already demolished buildings, with 15 blocks of industrial units and a block for a nursery, café and pharmacy.

In total, 62 new industrial units and three new ancillary units would be provided.

Planning officers have recommended the application be approved when it goes before the city council on November 8, saying: "The proposal represents a significant investment to improve an aged industrial estate and protect and increase job opportunities."

They said the current industrial estate is ageing, with a number of buildings in poor condition. Parking is also currently haphazard along the roads and on rough external areas around the buildings.

The scheme would include a legal agreement to secure financial contributions towards a new bus service (£500,000) and travel plan support (£6,000).

However, the council has received objections from six neighbours, including an adjoining landowner on the industrial estate.

Concerns raised include a likely increase in traffic in the area, particularly on New Quay Road and Willow Lane, and an increase in noise, pollution, congestion, disturbance and damage to residential roads from the traffic.